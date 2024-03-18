Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Honda Motor accounts for 2.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $36.82.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

