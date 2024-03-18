Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $107.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,643 shares of company stock worth $473,377,212 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.