Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. Ares Capital comprises about 4.9% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.



