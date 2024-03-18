Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

