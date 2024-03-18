Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 490,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

FOR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after buying an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 152,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 261,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

