Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIO. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,093.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 98.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 102.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. 109,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,751. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

