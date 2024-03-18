Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Down 12.5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 669,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 133,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.40.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
