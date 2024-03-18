Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

