Fredrik Widman Sells 5,041 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $392.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,507. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.58 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.90 and a 200-day moving average of $328.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

