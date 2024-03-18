Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,748,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.5 days.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

