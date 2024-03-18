Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.36. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

