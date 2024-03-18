Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.38

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 33208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.
Fujitsu Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Shares of Fujitsu are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fujitsu
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.