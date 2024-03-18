Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.38

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 33208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Fujitsu Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Fujitsu are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

