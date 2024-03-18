Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,561 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.90.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $537.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.69 and its 200-day moving average is $456.14. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.