Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 4,426 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

PEP opened at $167.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.