Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $348.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.07. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

