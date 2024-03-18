Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $265,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $404.20 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.74 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

