Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 1,002,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $291.41 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $294.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

