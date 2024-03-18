Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 670 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $330.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $228.25 and a 12 month high of $337.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

