Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $170.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

