Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 81.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in AES by 54.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 16.7% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

