Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,304 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

