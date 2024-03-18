Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 28,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 677,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $641.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

