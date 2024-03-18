G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 1,254,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

