G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.19 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

