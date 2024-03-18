Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.65

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 34252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3644647 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Insiders purchased a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

