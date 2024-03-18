Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. 3,505,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,371. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

