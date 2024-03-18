Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 11,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 0.08. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 6,733,849 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $11,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $10,665,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

