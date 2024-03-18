General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lowered by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in General Electric by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,554. General Electric has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $175.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

