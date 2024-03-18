General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

