Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.5 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 3.6 %

Genmab A/S stock traded down $11.40 on Friday, hitting $301.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.70. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $262.00 and a one year high of $432.30.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

