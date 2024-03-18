Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.47. 988,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

