Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,291.0 days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

About Georg Fischer

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solution segments. It also offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as serves industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

