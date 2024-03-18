Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,291.0 days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $77.31.
About Georg Fischer
