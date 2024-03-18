GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GFL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.12. 792,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,250. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,761,000 after buying an additional 2,365,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

