GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $43.15

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.15, but opened at $40.05. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 1,275,768 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 21.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.