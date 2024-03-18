GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 22.7%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.34. 5,380,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,032,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 21.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology



GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

