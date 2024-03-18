GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

