Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,843 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.49% of Global Medical REIT worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

