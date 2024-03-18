Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.14% of Global Payments worth $379,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

