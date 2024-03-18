Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

About Global X Clean Water ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.