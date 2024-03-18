Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.15.
Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
