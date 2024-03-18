Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 2.01% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $9.39 during trading on Friday. 52,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,896. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

