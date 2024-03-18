Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 596,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Globant Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.59. 597,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,887. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 371,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

