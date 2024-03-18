GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,054.0 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
Shares of GMYTF stock remained flat at C$56.49 during trading hours on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52 week low of C$41.19 and a 52 week high of C$56.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.88.
About GMO Payment Gateway
