GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,054.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

Shares of GMYTF stock remained flat at C$56.49 during trading hours on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52 week low of C$41.19 and a 52 week high of C$56.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.88.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

