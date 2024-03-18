GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
GN Store Nord A/S stock remained flat at $22.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.
About GN Store Nord A/S
