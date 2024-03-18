GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock remained flat at $22.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

