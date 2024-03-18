GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.13.
GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GDDY opened at $117.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
