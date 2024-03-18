Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.3 %

GFI stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

