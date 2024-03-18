Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,377,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 2,247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,776.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

