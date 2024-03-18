Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Cut by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $44,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 91,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,256. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $102.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

