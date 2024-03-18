Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

