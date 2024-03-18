Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
