Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,184.0 days.
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.
About Great Portland Estates
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.