Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,184.0 days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.