GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $321.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.